The event returned on July 26.

In Pictures: Crowds flock to Warwick's annual Smith Street Party

By Kirstie Smith
Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:32 BST
The annual Smith Street Party in Warwick once again attracted the crowds this weekend.

The Smith Street Party returned on Saturday July 26, with live entertainment and performances as well as businesses selling arts, crafts and local produce.

It was an event put on by the traders of Smith Street, Warwick District Council and Warwick Town Council.

The event also took place on the same weekend as the Warwick Folk Festival.

Here’s a few photos sent to us by Geoff Ousbey from this year’s Smith Street Party.

The annual street part returned on July 26.

The street party took place the same weekend as the Warwick Folk Festival.

The event attracted many people to the street, which boasts many independent businesses.

Many of the shops, restaurants, bars and cafes also set up stalls in the street for the event. Photo shows the Form and Flow stall.

