In Pictures: Crowds flock to Warwick's Smith Street for the return of its annual street party

Crowds flocked to Warwick’s Smith Street last weekend for the return of its annual street party.

On Saturday (July 23), the ‘Smith Street Fair’, which in the past has been called ‘Party on Smith Street’, returned after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event saw many shops, restaurants and businesses coming onto the street to join the celebrations, alongside entertainers, craft stalls, street food and live music.

It also featured stalls by local community groups, who were raising money for their causes and charities, and a chalk street art competition, which was hosted by Smithery.

It also took place during the Warwick Folk Festival, which saw performers join in the celebration in the street.

Geoff Ousbey has shared his photos of the event.

1. Smith Street Fair 2022 The Smith Street Fair returned last weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

2. Smith Street Fair 2022 The Smith Street Fair returned last weekend after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

3. Smith Street Fair 2022 The fair took place over the same weekend as the Warwick Folk Festival, which saw some performances take place in Smith Street. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

4. Smith Street Party 2022 The Smith Street Fair, known as Party on Smith Street in previous years, returned last weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales