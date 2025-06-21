The demolition work on the site started in May.placeholder image
In Pictures: Demolition work continues at Riverside House in Leamington

By Kirstie Smith
Published 21st Jun 2025, 11:35 BST
Demolition work is continuing at Warwick District Council’s former Riverside House headquarters in Leamington.

Work started at the end of May to replace the former headquarters with up to 74 new homes.

The council transferred ownership of the site in Milverton Hill to developer Homes England on April 1.

The project is taking place in conjunction with Homes England’s planned development of Elizabeth Park – an enlarged public space along the riverside.

These latest pictures by Geoff Ousbey, show the site and the progress as of June 20.

The site as it looked on June 20.

The site as it looked on June 20. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The demolition work on the site started in May. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Warwick District Council transferred ownership of the site in Milverton Hill to developer Homes England on April 1. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Warwick District Council transferred ownership of the site in Milverton Hill to developer Homes England on April 1. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

