In Pictures: Demolition work continues at Riverside House in Leamington

Work started at the end of May to replace the former headquarters with up to 74 new homes.

The council transferred ownership of the site in Milverton Hill to developer Homes England on April 1.

The project is taking place in conjunction with Homes England’s planned development of Elizabeth Park – an enlarged public space along the riverside.

These latest pictures by Geoff Ousbey, show the site and the progress as of June 20.

