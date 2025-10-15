During the summer, Warwick District Council put hoarding up at the Covent Garden surface car park in Russell Street with ahead of the demolition of the adjacent multi-storey car park starting.placeholder image
In pictures: Demolition work progressing at Leamington's Covent Garden multi-storey car park

By Kirstie Smith
Published 15th Oct 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 16:35 BST
Demolition work is continuing to progress at the site of a multi-storey car park in Leamington.

During the summer, Warwick District Council sectioned off part of the surface Covent Garden car park so that the demolition work on the adjacent multi-story car park could take place.

This meant the outdoor car park’s capacity was reduced to 32 spaces.

Work has been taking place on the site, and as of October 15 most of the roof/outdoor parking area of the car park has now been removed.

The demolition work could take up to five months to be completed.

Over the next two or three years, the council said it will extend the surface car park and reopen the underground level of the multi-storey car park to create an additional temporary 120 parking spaces.

Here’s a few photos taken by Geoff Ousbey of how the car park site looked on October 15.

How the site looked as of October 15.

1. Demolition work progress at Covent Garden car park in Leamington

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Most of the roof has now been demolished.

2. Demolition work progress at Covent Garden car park in Leamington

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The back of the car park site viewed from Tavistock Street.

3. Demolition work progress at Covent Garden car park in Leamington

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4. Demolition work progress at Covent Garden car park in Leamington

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

