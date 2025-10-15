In pictures: Demolition work progressing at Leamington's Covent Garden multi-storey car park

During the summer, Warwick District Council sectioned off part of the surface Covent Garden car park so that the demolition work on the adjacent multi-story car park could take place.

This meant the outdoor car park’s capacity was reduced to 32 spaces.

Work has been taking place on the site, and as of October 15 most of the roof/outdoor parking area of the car park has now been removed.

The demolition work could take up to five months to be completed.

Over the next two or three years, the council said it will extend the surface car park and reopen the underground level of the multi-storey car park to create an additional temporary 120 parking spaces.

Here’s a few photos taken by Geoff Ousbey of how the car park site looked on October 15.

1 . Demolition work progress at Covent Garden car park in Leamington How the site looked as of October 15. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Demolition work progress at Covent Garden car park in Leamington Most of the roof has now been demolished. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Demolition work progress at Covent Garden car park in Leamington The back of the car park site viewed from Tavistock Street. Photo: Geoff Ousbey