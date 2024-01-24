In Pictures: Demolition work to start on Warwick housing estate due to subsidence problems

Work has started to take place ahead of demolition work on a housing estate in Warwick after continued subsidence problems.

Subsidence caused by a burst water main led to safety concerns over the homes and the highway in Priory Mews in February 2022.

All road access had been closed, meaning at the time residents in the homes could not get vehicle access.

Residents were moved out of the properties.

Despite issues with who was responsible for what, work is now taking place to demolish homes so that repair work can take place nearly two years after the concerns were raised.

The houses are being demolished so the void under the road can be filled.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "While the cause and responsibility for the issues at Priory Mews is undetermined, to act in the best interest of those affected we stepped in to help manage it to bring things to a resolution as quickly as possible.

"While there are factors involved that restrict the pace of this, demolition on some of the houses is now underway.

"We’re continuing to work with other parties involved and would like to apologise to anyone who has been impacted by this ongoing issue.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council added: "Warwickshire County Council, County Highways Team are working closely with Severn Trent Water to arrange the repairs to the highway once demolition has been completed."

1 . Priory Mews, Warwick Subsidence caused by a burst water main led to safety concerns over homes and the highway on Priory Mews in February 2022. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Priory Mews, Warwick Work is taking place to demolish properties in Priory Mews which have been affected by subsidence issues linked to a burst pipe Photo: Geoff Ousbey

