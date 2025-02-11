In Pictures: Dogs Trust Kenilworth looking for homes for some of its big dogs this Valentine's Day

In 2024, one in five dogs handed over to Dogs Trust were classed as large or giant and the charity says these dogs also take longer to rehome.
The five big dogs highlighted by the Kenilworth branch are: Axel, Deki, Pax, Jarvis and Stevie.
Emma-Jane Thomas, manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: "Big dogs often struggle to find homes, as many people are put off adopting a larger dog because the cost of caring for them can be higher, including the cost of food and insurance.
"But big dogs have so much personality, love and joy to give and shouldn't be overlooked just because they take up a bit more space than other dogs.”
"We'd love to help Axel, Deki, Pax, Jarvis, Stevie, and the other big dogs in our care find the perfect match this Valentine's Day."
1. Axel - a Mastiff Cross
Axel is a big, handsome boy who doesn't know quite how big he is. He loves to play with toys and other dogs and would love to find adopters who can help him settle in and relax at his own pace. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Deki - a Shepherd Cross
Deki - this big, beautiful boy wants to enjoy walks as much as possible. He is looking for a confident owner and a rural home where he can play and run around. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Jarvis - a Labrador Cross
Big Jarvis has been with Dogs Trust for more than 600 days and is looking for friendly owners to help him settle into the home. Jarvis doesn't understand he isn't a tiny lap dog, so don't be surprised when he hops onto your lap. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Pax - a Shepherd / Rottweiler Cross
Pax is a nervous boy slowly coming out of his shell (for a treat or two). Once you get to know him, he shows you the friendly dog he can be. He loves to go on walks with his other dog friends but wants to have the home all to himself. Photo: Dogs Trust