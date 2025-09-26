In Pictures: Dragon boat racers return to the water in Warwick for annual event

The Warwick Dragon Boat festival took place in St Nicholas Park on Sunday September 21.

The event, which was organised by the Warwick Avon Rotary Club and Warwick Boat, was held to help raise money for the Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Last year’s races were cancelled due to a storm but this year the Rotary club said it had ‘perfect conditions for a fun day on the water dragon boat racing’.

This year, 20 teams entered – with 16 being from last year’s cancelled event who were cashing-in their 2024 rain cheques.

Half the teams turned up in fancy dress and most of the rest donned a team strip.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Avon Rotary Club said: “The racing itself went swimmingly with only one contestant going overboard.

"Every team had three races and the four fastest raced off to decide Gold, Silver and Bronze.

"Awards were presented to all four finalists after which, thanks were given to all the contestants, volunteer helpers and members.

"Special thanks were also given to the team from Warwick Boats, who ran the water side of the day and most of this team gave their time for free.

“Overall, it was a fantastic event, thanks in large part to the good-natured contestants and the lovely weather.

"If we include the fees and sponsorship money from last year, plus this year’s takings, the event has raised around £18,000.”

These photos have been taken by Sarah Hill at Gecko Photography.

1 . Warwick Dragon Boat Races 2025 One of the 20 teams who took part. Photo: Sarah Hill at Gecko Photography

2 . Warwick Dragon Boat Races 2025 The event helps raise thousands of pounds of charities every year. Photo: Sarah Hill at Gecko Photography

3 . Warwick Dragon Boat Races 2025 The tea tent team. Photo: Sarah Hill at Gecko Photography