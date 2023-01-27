1 . Famous people from Leamington

Pte Henry Tandey, from Leamington, 'was the most highly decorated soldier to return from the bloody battlefields of the First World War'. Among several other medals, he was awarded the Victoria Cross - Great Britain’s highest military bravery award.He was most commonly remembered as the soldier who allegedly spared Adolf Hitler's life during the war (although it seems highly unlikely that happened).

