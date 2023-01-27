Here are some of the best known names who have had or have a connection to the town
The Courier and Warwickshire World have put together a list of some of the most famous or best known people from Leamington throughout history.
Among them are sporting stars, a hero soldier, an elephant trainer, a writer, an artist, an actress, an actor, a Formula 1 team owner and an occultist.
1. Famous people from Leamington
Pte Henry Tandey, from Leamington, 'was the most highly decorated soldier to return from the bloody battlefields of the First World War'. Among several other medals, he was awarded the Victoria Cross - Great Britain’s highest military bravery award.He was most commonly remembered as the soldier who allegedly spared Adolf Hitler's life during the war (although it seems highly unlikely that happened).
Photo: Picture supplied
2. Famous people from Leamington
Randolph Turpin, born in Leamington in 1928 and better known as Randy Turpin, was a British boxer in the 1940s and 1950s. In 1951 he became world middleweight champion when he defeated Sugar Ray Robinson. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2001.
Photo: Picture supplied
3. Famous people from Leamington
Heavyweight boxer Lewis Williams, of Cleary's Boxing Gym in Leamington, made history when he won a gold medal at The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 last summer. The 24-year-old, who also has connections to Warwick and Whitnash, now has his sights set on another gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2024. Picture supplied.
Photo: Third Party
4. Famous people from Leamington
Christian Edward Johnston Horner OBE is a British former racing driver and has been the Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team since 2005. Under the former Arnold Lodge School pupil's stewardship, Red Bull has won 11 world titles. In 2015, Christian married Spice Girl Gerri Halliwell. ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 20: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner looks on on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Photo: Mark Thompson