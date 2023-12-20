In pictures: first look at the new Castle Farm Leisure Centre in Kenilworth

The new multi-million pound centre, which replaces Castle Farm Recreation Centre, features a six-court sports hall, 80-station gym, two fitness studios and cycling studio and a new HQ for Kenilworth Scouts and Guides.

Kenilworth Weekly News and Courier photographer Mike Baker was given a tour of the new multi-million pound Castle Farm Leisure Centre in Kenilworth this week.

The new multi-million pound centre, which replaces Castle Farm Recreation Centre in Fishponds Road, features a six-court sports hall, 80-station gym, two fitness studios and cycling studio and a new HQ for Kenilworth Scouts and Guides.

It will open to the public tomorrow (Thursday December 21).

Castle Farm Recreation Centre closed in December 2021 after the plans for the new facility were given the green light by Warwick District Council (WDC) three months before.

WDC contractor Kier started work at the site in early 2022.

The facility will be managed and operated by Everyone Active on behalf of the authority.

