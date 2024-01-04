In Pictures: Floods sweep across the Warwick district in the wake of Storm Henk

Here are some of the photos sent to us of the Warwick district.

Areas of the Warwick district have been left flooded in the wake of Storm Henk.

Parts of the UK were battered with strong winds and rain when the storm hit earlier in the week.

Many roads and fords were left impassable partly due to previous bad weather leading up to the storm.

Now days on, many of the open spaces across the district have been left flooded.

Jephson Gardens in Leamington Photo: Frances Wilmot

Jephson Garden benches in floods around the pool. Photo: Frances Wilmot

Jephson Gardens, view of flooded river Leam towards Mill Bridge. Photo: Frances Wilmot