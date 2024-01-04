Register
BREAKING
Aerial photos of the flooding in Warwick.Aerial photos of the flooding in Warwick.
Aerial photos of the flooding in Warwick.

In Pictures: Floods sweep across the Warwick district in the wake of Storm Henk

Here are some of the photos sent to us of the Warwick district.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 15:14 GMT

Areas of the Warwick district have been left flooded in the wake of Storm Henk.

Parts of the UK were battered with strong winds and rain when the storm hit earlier in the week.

Many roads and fords were left impassable partly due to previous bad weather leading up to the storm.

Now days on, many of the open spaces across the district have been left flooded.

Jephson Gardens in Leamington

1. Flooding across the Warwick district

Jephson Gardens in Leamington Photo: Frances Wilmot

Jephson Garden benches in floods around the pool.

2. Flooding across the Warwick district

Jephson Garden benches in floods around the pool. Photo: Frances Wilmot

Jephson Gardens, view of flooded river Leam towards Mill Bridge.

3. Flooding across the Warwick district

Jephson Gardens, view of flooded river Leam towards Mill Bridge. Photo: Frances Wilmot

Aerial photos of the flooding across the district.

4. Flooding across the Warwick district

Aerial photos of the flooding across the district. Photo: Warwick District Council

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page