In Pictures: Floods sweep across the Warwick district in the wake of Storm Henk
Here are some of the photos sent to us of the Warwick district.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 15:14 GMT
Areas of the Warwick district have been left flooded in the wake of Storm Henk.
Parts of the UK were battered with strong winds and rain when the storm hit earlier in the week.
Many roads and fords were left impassable partly due to previous bad weather leading up to the storm.
Now days on, many of the open spaces across the district have been left flooded.
