In Pictures: Floral tributes laid across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in honour of the Queen

Residents and visitors across the Warwick district have been paying their respects to the Queen with floral tributes.

HRH Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday (September 8).

Since then the nation has been in mourning, with many paying their respects by attending services and laying flowers.

As well as services held in memorial for the Queen, services have also been held across the district for the Proclamation announcing the accession of King Charles III.

Residents and visitors are able to leave plants and flowers at the following locations:

~ Kenilworth – Abbey Fields, on the area adjacent to the car park and St Nicholas Church

~ Warwick – outside Shire Hall in Market Place

~ Leamington – Jephson Gardens on the lawns adjacent the Aviary Café and Davies Clocktower

~ Whitnash – Acre Close, adjacent to the civic centre

1. Floral tributes for the Queen across the Warwick district One of the floral tributes left near St Nicholas Church in Kenilworth. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

