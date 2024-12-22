The property has been listed for offers over £1,200,000.The property has been listed for offers over £1,200,000.
In Pictures: Grade II-listed 'chocolate box' cottage in south Warwickshire village up for sale at £1.2million

By Kirstie Smith
Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:07 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 11:37 GMT
A Grade II-listed ‘chocolate box’ cottage in south Warwickshire village has been put up for sale.

Rectory Cottage, which is in Church Lane in Lapworth, has been listed for offers over £1,200,000 with estate agents DM & Co. Premium.

The property dates back to the mid-17th century and used to house the parish priest.

Kathy Griffiths, head of DM & Co Premium, said: “The charming property is set in nearly an acre of landscaped grounds and provides a character-filled home which radiates charm and tranquillity.”

The property is set across two levels with the ground floor featuring a lounge, dining area, a kitchen, and a separate utility room.

Upstairs are three bedrooms as well as a family bathroom.

The home also has period features such as original beams.

Outside there are landscaped gardens, a patio, a summer house, a wildflower meadow and sheds.

To view this property, call DM & Co. Homes on 01564 777 314 or go to: https://dmandcohomes.co.uk/property/3-bed-cottage-for-sale-in-church-lane-lapworth/610723

1. Rectory Cottage, Church Lane in Lapworth

The property has been listed for offers over £1,200,000.

The kitchen.

2. Rectory Cottage, Church Lane in Lapworth

The kitchen. Photo: DM & Co

The dining room.

3. Rectory Cottage, Church Lane in Lapworth

The dining room. Photo: DM & Co

A log burner.

4. Rectory Cottage, Church Lane in Lapworth

A log burner. Photo: DM & Co

