Venues across the Warwick district will be opening their doors to visitors as part of Heritage Open Days.placeholder image
Venues across the Warwick district will be opening their doors to visitors as part of Heritage Open Days.

In Pictures: Here are some places to visit in the Warwick district during Heritage Open Days

By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:27 BST
Dozens of buildings in the Warwick district are set to open their doors to visitors for free as part of the Heritage Open Days.

Running from September 6 to 15, Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture and over the ten days there will be more than 40 local venues taking part.

Some of the sites are not normally accessible to the public.

Here’s just a few of the many historical buildings welcoming visitors during the festival.

For a full list go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/hods

Visitors can join a curator from Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum as they take them on a historical tour of the Royal Pump Rooms building. Places must be booked at: boxoffice@warwickdc.gov.uk

1. Heritage Open Days in the Warwick district 2024

Visitors can join a curator from Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum as they take them on a historical tour of the Royal Pump Rooms building. Places must be booked at: [email protected] Photo: Photo supplied

St Nicholas Church, Abbey Fields, Kenilworth.

2. Heritage Open Days in the Warwick district 2024

St Nicholas Church, Abbey Fields, Kenilworth. Photo: Google Streeview

Leamington Tennis Court Club in Bedford Street. Guided tours are being offered on September 9 at 2pm and September 13 at 11.30am.

3. Heritage Open Days in the Warwick district 2024

Leamington Tennis Court Club in Bedford Street. Guided tours are being offered on September 9 at 2pm and September 13 at 11.30am. Photo: Leamington Tennis Court Club

Hill Close Gardens in Warwick. Open for free entry on September 7 and 8.

4. Heritage Open Days in the Warwick district 2024

Hill Close Gardens in Warwick. Open for free entry on September 7 and 8. Photo: Photo supplied

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:England
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice