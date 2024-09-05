In Pictures: Here are some places to visit in the Warwick district during Heritage Open Days

Running from September 6 to 15, Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture and over the ten days there will be more than 40 local venues taking part.

Some of the sites are not normally accessible to the public.

Here’s just a few of the many historical buildings welcoming visitors during the festival.

For a full list go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/hods

1 . Heritage Open Days in the Warwick district 2024 Visitors can join a curator from Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum as they take them on a historical tour of the Royal Pump Rooms building. Places must be booked at: [email protected] Photo: Photo supplied

2 . Heritage Open Days in the Warwick district 2024 St Nicholas Church, Abbey Fields, Kenilworth. Photo: Google Streeview

3 . Heritage Open Days in the Warwick district 2024 Leamington Tennis Court Club in Bedford Street. Guided tours are being offered on September 9 at 2pm and September 13 at 11.30am. Photo: Leamington Tennis Court Club

4 . Heritage Open Days in the Warwick district 2024 Hill Close Gardens in Warwick. Open for free entry on September 7 and 8. Photo: Photo supplied