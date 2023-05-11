In pictures: Here are the community heroes who won Leamington Mayor Awards

1 . Leamington Mayor Awards 2023

Babs Kandola was awarded for his work in teaching boxing to the younger generation. Babs is the driving force behind Leamington Community Boxing Club in the grounds of The Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple. Babs wanted to allow more children and teenagers to learn the sport so he set up the community boxing club to offer the basics and fitness side of the sport to those who might not want to eventually box competitively. Photo: Picture supplied