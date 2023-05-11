In pictures: Here are the community heroes who won Leamington Mayor Awards

Leamington Mayor Nick Wilkins has recognised dedicated volunteers and organisations in the town in what was one of his last duties in the role.
Dedicated volunteers and organisations in Leamington have been recognised with Mayor’s Award for their outstanding and selfless services to the community.
The awards were given in a ceremony at Leamington Town Hall recently.
The Mayor of Leamington Nick Wilkins, in one of his last Mayoral role duties, said: “These unsung heroes, who serve our community and who give their time and energy in a wide variety of ways are inspirational people who are so deserving and need to be recognised for all their hard work.
"It gives me great pleasure to recognise their achievements with these Mayoral Awards.”
The winners in the individual awards category were Kath Bannister, Delia Button, Paul Hampton, Babs Kandola and Alex Pearson.
The winners in the Organisation Category were The Brunswick Hub, The Polish Centre and Young People First.
1. Leamington Mayor Awards 2023
Babs Kandola was awarded for his work in teaching boxing to the younger generation. Babs is the driving force behind Leamington Community Boxing Club in the grounds of The Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple. Babs wanted to allow more children and teenagers to learn the sport so he set up the community boxing club to offer the basics and fitness side of the sport to those who might not want to eventually box competitively. Photo: Picture supplied
2. Leamington Mayor Awards 2023
Alex Pearson received an award for fundraising for local charities and community organisations. The Mayor has been impressed by Alex's dedication to raising money for local causes and charity campaigns. A recent example is a 20-mile sponsored walk for Safeline which raised £820. Photo: Picture supplied.
3. Leamington Mayor Awards 2023
Delia Button received an award for her longstanding contribution to the life of our community including volunteering and charity work. Despite suffering from a debilitating illness since she was a teenager, Delia has raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years. Photo: Picture supplied.
4. Leamington Mayor Awards 2023
Paul Hampton received an award for his dedication and hard work in helping raise much needed funds for multiple sclerosis. Paul works to help give people a chance to meet others with similar symptoms and the social events are always very popular with the monthly Sunday Lunch Club regularly full. Photo: Pictue