The iconic tower at Warwick’s famous St Mary’s Church is set to reopen for the first time in over a year following a £1.8m restoration.The iconic tower at Warwick’s famous St Mary’s Church is set to reopen for the first time in over a year following a £1.8m restoration.
The iconic tower at Warwick’s famous St Mary’s Church is set to reopen for the first time in over a year following a £1.8m restoration.

In Pictures: Here's a closer look at some of the restoration work at St Mary's Church tower in Warwick

This photo gallery takes a look at some of the restoration points of the tower.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Apr 2024, 13:01 BST

Work has been taking place at Warwick’s iconic St Mary’s Tower for the last few years.

Now that most of the scaffolding has been removed and most of the work has been completed, the tower is set to open to the public once again this weekend.

The 160ft tower – which boasts 160 steps and provides stunning views across Warwick of the world-famous castle and the county beyond – has been restored thanks to extensive repairs to its stonework, clock faces, pinnacles and heraldic shields.

It will reopen to the public for the first time since January 2023 on Saturday (May 4).

The reopening of the tower will also mark the launch of a new augmented reality experience of the church which has been created by local company Rivr and funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

For more information click here

One of the heraldic shields on the church tower.

1. Warwick's St Mary's Church Restoration Project

One of the heraldic shields on the church tower. Photo: RiVR

The weathervane.

2. Warwick's St Mary's Church Restoration Project

The weathervane. Photo: RiVR

The 160ft tower has been restored thanks to extensive repairs to its stonework, clock faces, pinnacles and heraldic shields

3. Warwick's St Mary's Church Restoration Project

The 160ft tower has been restored thanks to extensive repairs to its stonework, clock faces, pinnacles and heraldic shields Photo: RiVR

One of the heraldic shields on the church tower.

4. Warwick's St Mary's Church Restoration Project

One of the heraldic shields on the church tower. Photo: RiVR

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Work