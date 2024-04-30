In Pictures: Here's a closer look at some of the restoration work at St Mary's Church tower in Warwick

Work has been taking place at Warwick’s iconic St Mary’s Tower for the last few years.

Now that most of the scaffolding has been removed and most of the work has been completed, the tower is set to open to the public once again this weekend.

The 160ft tower – which boasts 160 steps and provides stunning views across Warwick of the world-famous castle and the county beyond – has been restored thanks to extensive repairs to its stonework, clock faces, pinnacles and heraldic shields.

It will reopen to the public for the first time since January 2023 on Saturday (May 4).

The reopening of the tower will also mark the launch of a new augmented reality experience of the church which has been created by local company Rivr and funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

For more information click here

1 . Warwick's St Mary's Church Restoration Project One of the heraldic shields on the church tower. Photo: RiVR

2 . Warwick's St Mary's Church Restoration Project The weathervane. Photo: RiVR

3 . Warwick's St Mary's Church Restoration Project The 160ft tower has been restored thanks to extensive repairs to its stonework, clock faces, pinnacles and heraldic shields Photo: RiVR

4 . Warwick's St Mary's Church Restoration Project One of the heraldic shields on the church tower. Photo: RiVR