In Pictures: Here's a look inside Warwick's new Salvation Army donation centre

The Salvation Army opened a new donation centre on July 15 in Coten End, which was the former Wickes site.

Donation centres are operated by the trading arm of the charity and are designed as an open-format drop-off point so people can see ‘behind the scenes’.

Kelly Castelete, head of communications at SATCoL, said: “We are delighted to have opened a donation centre in Warwick. These stores are a great place to shop and inspire creativity.

"Our donation centres are all about community and affordability, and there will be plenty of opportunities to volunteer and be part of a team that are helping people in the community.”

Each donation centre has a similar look and all have a large shopping area featuring furniture, homeware, clothes and electricals.

For more information about the Warwick site search Salvation Army Donation Centre Warwick on Facebook.

Here’s some photos sent to us by The Salvation Army and Geoff Ousbey.

1 . The Salvation Army Donation Centre in Warwick The front of the new centre. Photo: Salvation Army

2 . The Salvation Army Donation Centre in Warwick Inside the new shop. Photo: Salvation Army

3 . The Salvation Army Donation Centre in Warwick Some of the items for sale inside the new Donation Centre. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4 . The Salvation Army Donation Centre in Warwick The new site also features some bigger items of furniture. Photo: Geoff Ousbey