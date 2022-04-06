A new military museum is opening in Warwick

In Pictures: Here's a sneak peek into Warwick's new military museum - opened by HRH Princess Anne

The museum will be opening to the public on April 15

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:06 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 5:28 pm

A new military museum is opening in Warwick this month.

The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars is located in Trinity Mews in Priory Road.

There was an officially opening ceremony on Monday, April 4, where the site was opened by HRH Princess Anne.

Now, the team at the Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars say they are looking forward to welcoming the public to the site from the April 15.

Visitors to the Museum are invited to take a journey through time and explore the history of Britain’s senior light cavalry regiment – starting in 1685 and running to the present day.

People will be able to discover how Hussars lived and fought across the centuries; find out about Winston Churchill’s connection to the Regiment; and see the artefacts on display – including a Ferret scout car.

For more information about the museum go to: https://www.queensroyalhussars.org/

1. The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars: Churchill’s Own

A sneak peak inside the new museum opening in Warwick

Photo: Mike Baker

Photo Sales

2. The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars: Churchill’s Own.

Here's a sneak peek at one of the displays inside the new museum in Warwick

Photo: Mike Baker

Photo Sales

3. The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars: Churchill’s Own.

One of the exhibits in the new museum which is located in Priory Road in Warwick

Photo: Photo by Mike Baker

Photo Sales

4. The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars: Churchill’s Own

The new museum will be opening to the public on April 15

Photo: Mike Baker

Photo Sales
Princess AnneMuseum
Next Page
Page 1 of 4