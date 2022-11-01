In Pictures: Here's some of the Halloween pumpkins carved by residents in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
Many residents across the Warwick district joined in with the Halloween celebrations by carving pumpkins
By Kirstie Smith
3 minutes ago
The weather might have attempted its own Halloween performance yesterday – but residents across the Warwick district still continued to get into the Halloween spirit.
Adults and children got creative to make some fantastic pumpkins this year.
Here are a few of the pumpkins carved by residents in our area – if you would like your pumpkin featured in our gallery, please email photos to [email protected]
