In Pictures: Here's some of the Halloween pumpkins carved by residents in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The weather might have attempted its own Halloween performance yesterday – but residents across the Warwick district still continued to get into the Halloween spirit.

Adults and children got creative to make some fantastic pumpkins this year.

Here are a few of the pumpkins carved by residents in our area – if you would like your pumpkin featured in our gallery, please email photos to [email protected]

1. MHLC-01-11-22-pumpkin carving-CENupload (4).jpg Here's a photo shared with us by Holly Molloy Photo: Photo supplied Photo Sales

2. MHLC-01-11-22-pumpkin carving-CENupload (3).jpg Hayley Toney shared a picture of the pumpkins created by her daughter Mollie aged 13 Photo: Photo supplied Photo Sales

3. MHLC-01-11-22-pumpkin carving-CENupload (1).jpg Here's a pumpkin created by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Photo supplied Photo Sales

4. MHLC-01-11-22-pumpkin carving-CENupload (2).jpg Beckie and Adam shared a photo of their Scream-inspired pumpkin Photo: Photo supplied Photo Sales