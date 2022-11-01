Register
Tanya Mcginlay shared theses two pumpkins carved by her Ella aged 12

In Pictures: Here's some of the Halloween pumpkins carved by residents in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Many residents across the Warwick district joined in with the Halloween celebrations by carving pumpkins

By Kirstie Smith
3 minutes ago

The weather might have attempted its own Halloween performance yesterday – but residents across the Warwick district still continued to get into the Halloween spirit.

Adults and children got creative to make some fantastic pumpkins this year.

Here are a few of the pumpkins carved by residents in our area – if you would like your pumpkin featured in our gallery, please email photos to [email protected]

1. MHLC-01-11-22-pumpkin carving-CENupload (4).jpg

Here's a photo shared with us by Holly Molloy

Photo: Photo supplied

2. MHLC-01-11-22-pumpkin carving-CENupload (3).jpg

Hayley Toney shared a picture of the pumpkins created by her daughter Mollie aged 13

Photo: Photo supplied

3. MHLC-01-11-22-pumpkin carving-CENupload (1).jpg

Here's a pumpkin created by Geoff Ousbey

Photo: Photo supplied

4. MHLC-01-11-22-pumpkin carving-CENupload (2).jpg

Beckie and Adam shared a photo of their Scream-inspired pumpkin

Photo: Photo supplied

