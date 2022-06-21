The Foodie Awards. Photo by David Fawbert Photography

In Pictures: Here's who won in the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards

Many people and businesses from in and around Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth were crowned winners on the night

By Kirstie Smith
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 12:54 pm

The winners in the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards have been revealed.

In partnership with Visit Warwickshire and Visit Coventry, the awards were hosted by Fargo Village in Coventry last week and brought together more than 50 businesses vying for success across 17 food and drink categories.

The categories focused on quality, service and innovation.

Here’s some photos by David Fawbert Photography of the winners

1. Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards 2022

In partnership with Visit Warwickshire and Visit Coventry, the awards, hosted by Fargo Village in Coventry last week, brought together more than 50 businesses vying for success across 17 food and drink categories.

2. Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards 2022

Winner of the Artisan Drink Producer Award – Napton Cidery in Napton-on-the-Hill. Photo by David Fawbert Photography

3. Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards 2022

Winner of The Best Cafe or Coffee Shop Award – Forrest Coffee House in Kenilworth. Photo by David Fawbert Photography

4. Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards 2022

Winner of the Artisan Food Producer Award – Vittle and Smoke in Southam. Photo by David Fawbert Photography

