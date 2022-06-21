In Pictures: Here's who won in the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards

In partnership with Visit Warwickshire and Visit Coventry, the awards were hosted by Fargo Village in Coventry last week and brought together more than 50 businesses vying for success across 17 food and drink categories.
The categories focused on quality, service and innovation.
Here’s some photos by David Fawbert Photography of the winners
Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards 2022
2. Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards 2022
Winner of the Artisan Drink Producer Award – Napton Cidery in Napton-on-the-Hill.
3. Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards 2022
Winner of The Best Cafe or Coffee Shop Award – Forrest Coffee House in Kenilworth.
4. Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards 2022
Winner of the Artisan Food Producer Award – Vittle and Smoke in Southam.
