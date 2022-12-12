In Pictures: Hospice supporters get into the festive spirit with Santa Dash in Leamington

The event helps to raise thousands of pounds for the charity

Hundreds of hospice supporters got into the festive spirit with the return of the annual Santa Dash in Leamington last weekend.

Last Sunday (December 11) people braved the weather to run, jog and walk a 5k route around Victoria Park. Many participants also brought along their dogs.

This event helps to raise much-needed funds for the charity and this year it also featured stalls and attractions for people to enjoy after completing the event.

On the Myton Hospices Facebook Page, a spokesperson said: “Join us in saying a huge thank you to our wonderful supporters who braved the weather at our annual Santa Dash.

“Also a huge thank you to all of our wonderful volunteers, without your support we wouldn’t be able to host such amazing events!

“So far you have already raised £35,000 which is absolutely phenomenal.

“Thank you all so much.”

Here’s some photos of the event by David Hastings.

1. Myton Hospices Santa Dash 2022 The Myton Hospices Santa Dash took place in Victoria Park in Leamington. Photo by David Hastings/dh Photo Photo: Photo by David Hastings/dh Photo Photo Sales

2. Myton Hospices Santa Dash 2022 The popular event took place in Victoria Park in Leamington. Photo by David Hastings/dh Photo Photo: Photo by David Hastings/dh Photo Photo Sales

3. The Myton Hospices Santa Dash 2022 Santas and elves took part in this year's event. Photo by David Hastings/dh Photo Photo: David Hastings Photo Sales

4. The Myton Hospices Santa Dash 2022 Hundreds of people took part in the Myton Hospices Santa Dash. Photo by David Hastings/dh Photo Photo: David Hastings Photo Sales