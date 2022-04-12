In Pictures: HRH Princess Anne officially opens new museum in Warwick

Last week The Courier ran a ‘sneak peek’ into the new military museum which is opening in Warwick.

The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars is located in Trinity Mews in Priory Road and was officially opened on April 4 by HRH Princess Anne.

Now, the team at the museum are getting ready to welcome the public to the site with another opening taking place on Friday (April 15).

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington some of the members of the brethren from the Lord Leycester Hospital are due to attend the opening.

The museum will take visitors on a journey through time and explore the history of Britain’s senior light cavalry regiment – starting in 1685 and running to the present day.

Here are a few photos from the official opening by HRH Princess Anne which were taken by Regimental photographer, Trooper Turner.

1. HRH Princess Anne officially opens new military museum in Warwick HRH Princess Anne officially opened The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum in Warwick on April 4. Photo by Regimental photographer, Trooper Turner Photo: Photo by Regimental photographer, Trooper Turner Photo Sales

