The Princess Royal visited the historic site on September 4.placeholder image
The Princess Royal visited the historic site on September 4.

In Pictures: HRH Princess Anne visits Warwick's Lord Leycester

By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Sep 2025, 10:19 BST
Her Royal Highness Princess Anne visited the collection of Grade I listed buildings in the heart of Warwick on Thursday September 4 to mark the end of a programme of restoration and improvement works.

The Princess Royal was given a guided tour of the site and she also met groups who have been involved in the restoration and running of the site, including donors, Brethren, staff and volunteers, as well as representatives from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

After the tour Princess Anne has an afternoon tea in the site’s Great Hall.

A plaque commemorating Princess Anne’s visit to the medieval site was also unveiled on the day.

In recent years the site has undergone a £5million transformation funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players and in partnership with other national and local community donors.

The following photos of The Princess Royal’s visit to the Lord Leycester were taken by Cutler Visual.

The Lord Leycester in Warwick welcomed HRH The Princess Royal through its gates to mark the end of an historic programme of restoration and improvement.

1. HRH Princess Anne visits the Lord Leycester in Warwick

The Lord Leycester in Warwick welcomed HRH The Princess Royal through its gates to mark the end of an historic programme of restoration and improvement. Photo: Cutler Visual

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited the collection of Grade I listed buildings in the heart of Warwick on September 4.

2. HRH Princess Anne visits the Lord Leycester in Warwick

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited the collection of Grade I listed buildings in the heart of Warwick on September 4. Photo: Cutler Visual

The Lord Leycester in Warwick welcomed HRH The Princess Royal through its gates on September 4.

3. HRH Princess Anne visits the Lord Leycester in Warwick

The Lord Leycester in Warwick welcomed HRH The Princess Royal through its gates on September 4. Photo: Cutler Visual

The Princess Royal at the medieval Lord Leycester.

4. HRH Princess Anne visits the Lord Leycester in Warwick

The Princess Royal at the medieval Lord Leycester. Photo: Cutler Visual

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Princess Anne
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice