In Pictures: HRH Princess Anne visits Warwick's Lord Leycester

The Princess Royal was given a guided tour of the site and she also met groups who have been involved in the restoration and running of the site, including donors, Brethren, staff and volunteers, as well as representatives from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

After the tour Princess Anne has an afternoon tea in the site’s Great Hall.

A plaque commemorating Princess Anne’s visit to the medieval site was also unveiled on the day.

In recent years the site has undergone a £5million transformation funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players and in partnership with other national and local community donors.

The following photos of The Princess Royal’s visit to the Lord Leycester were taken by Cutler Visual.

1 . HRH Princess Anne visits the Lord Leycester in Warwick The Lord Leycester in Warwick welcomed HRH The Princess Royal through its gates to mark the end of an historic programme of restoration and improvement. Photo: Cutler Visual

