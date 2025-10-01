HRH Princess Anne talking to church volunteers.placeholder image
HRH Princess Anne talking to church volunteers.

In Pictures: HRH Princess Anne's recent visit to St Mary's Church in Warwick

By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Oct 2025, 12:45 BST
Her Royal Highness Princess Anne recently visited St Mary’s Church in Warwick to find out more about the building and the projects connected to it.

The Princess Royal visited the church in September, when she also paid a visit to the town’s historic Lord Leycester buildings.

During the visit, Princess Anne was introduced to several local dignitaries as well as many people involved with the running of the church, its activities and its various projects.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox and his wife Penny introduced the rector, Rev Canon Angus Aargaard, who accompanied the Princess Royal on a tour of the church.

The work of more than 12 different groups, which are part of the church community, were on display during the visit.

Projects highlighted included the Warwick Poppies Appeal in 2018, the church tower restoration project and the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

Here’s a few photos provided by Owen Thompson Photography of HRH Princess Anne’s visit to St Marys Church in Warwick.

The Princess Royal in St Mary's Church.

1. HRH Princess Anne visits St Mary's Church in Warwick

The Princess Royal in St Mary's Church. Photo: Owen Thompson Photography

During the visit the Princess Royal learnt about the church and the various projects connected to it.

2. HRH Princess Anne visits St Mary's Church in Warwick

During the visit the Princess Royal learnt about the church and the various projects connected to it. Photo: Owen Thompson Photography

HRH Princess Anne paid a visit to St Mary's Church during September.

3. HRH Princess Anne visits St Mary's Church in Warwick

HRH Princess Anne paid a visit to St Mary's Church during September. Photo: Owen Thompson Photography

HRH Princess Anne learning about the church tower restoration project.

4. HRH Princess Anne visits St Mary's Church in Warwick

HRH Princess Anne learning about the church tower restoration project. Photo: Owen Thompson Photography

Related topics:Princess AnneSt Mary's Church
