In Pictures: HRH Princess Anne's recent visit to St Mary's Church in Warwick

The Princess Royal visited the church in September, when she also paid a visit to the town’s historic Lord Leycester buildings.

During the visit, Princess Anne was introduced to several local dignitaries as well as many people involved with the running of the church, its activities and its various projects.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox and his wife Penny introduced the rector, Rev Canon Angus Aargaard, who accompanied the Princess Royal on a tour of the church.

The work of more than 12 different groups, which are part of the church community, were on display during the visit.

Projects highlighted included the Warwick Poppies Appeal in 2018, the church tower restoration project and the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

Here’s a few photos provided by Owen Thompson Photography of HRH Princess Anne’s visit to St Marys Church in Warwick.

1 . HRH Princess Anne visits St Mary's Church in Warwick Photo: Owen Thompson Photography

2 . HRH Princess Anne visits St Mary's Church in Warwick Photo: Owen Thompson Photography

3 . HRH Princess Anne visits St Mary's Church in Warwick Photo: Owen Thompson Photography