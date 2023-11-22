In Pictures: Hundreds of people get paddling in the annual charity Warwick dragon boat race

Photos from the annual event in September have recently been sent to The Courier. Here’s some of the photos by Sarah Hill of Gecko Photography

Hundreds of people took to the River Avon in Warwick in September for the annual dragon boat races.

The event, which took place on September 24, was organised by the Warwick Avon Rotary Club and supported the Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

21 teams took part in the racing with around 350 participants.

There were also many family members and friends who came along to cheer on the teams.

Many teams came in fancy dress and others wore team outfits.

A spokesperson from Warwick Avon Rotary Club said: “Warwick Boats handled everything on the water in their usual efficient and professional manner. Club members and friends of the club handled everything on land and the organisation of the day.

“We utilised four dragon boats with two racing and two loading. This kept the event running very smoothly. Each team had three runs over the course of four hours.

“We then took the average of their two fastest runs to determine each teams’ qualifying time. The four fastest teams on the day then had one final run to provide the winner and runners up.

“We raised funds by charging £400 to enter a team. Then we encouraged all participants to generate funds from individual sponsorship.

“The final figure has yet to be calculated (due to some slow sponsorship money coming in) but we know the total raised by the event will exceed £18,000.

"We have been encouraged and humbled by the very many expressions of support and gratitude for hosting a fun community event. This bodes well for next year’s festival.

“There will be a celebration dinner on February 27 to award prizes to the winner and runner up.

"We will also award a prize to the team judged to be the ‘best dressed’ on the day.

"There will also be recognition for the efforts made by all concerned, including the team who raised the most money.”

For more information about the Warwick Avon Rotary Club go to: https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=398

