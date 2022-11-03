In Pictures: Hundreds of trick or treaters enjoy Whitnash's amazing 'House of Halloween'

Residents across the Warwick district got in the Halloween spirit on Monday despite the poor weather conditions.

One place that was popular for trick or treaters and Halloween revellers was the ‘House of Halloween’ set up in Whitmore Road in Whitnash.

Darren Butler hosted the ‘House’, which featured four themed rooms; a chop shop, a clown room, a mansion and a cemetery.

His neighbours also joined in and decorated the front of their houses.

Darren said: “We had around 300 trick or treaters and a very special guest collecting on behalf of Children in Need.

"We raised £281.51 on the night. This will be added to a quiz night I organised for Children in Need at The Nelson Club on Friday October 28, which raised over £2,300.

"Next year we plan to go better and better.”

1. Whitnash House of Halloween 2022 The House of Halloween in Whitmore Road. Photo by Darren Butler Photo: Darren Butler Photo Sales

2. Whitnash House of Halloween 2022 The House of Halloween in Whitmore Road. Photo by Darren Butler Photo: Darren Butler Photo Sales

3. Whitnash House of Halloween 2022 There were four different rooms in the 'house'. Photo by Darren Butler Photo: Darren Butler Photo Sales