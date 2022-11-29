In Pictures: Kenilworth kicks off festive period with Christmas lights switch on events
The town had two events over the weekend
The festive period has been kicked off in Kenilworth after the town hosted two Christmas lights switch on events over the weekend.
Last Friday (November 25) Kenilworth’s High Street was lined with food and drink stalls, local high street businesses and community groups.
There was also music from a choir and children’s entertainment.
The Christmas lights were switched on by Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Samantha Louden-Cooke.
On Sunday (November 27), another switch on took place in Warwick Road, where there was a Christmas market and fun fair rides.
There was also entertainment and performances on stage, with a choir, local artists and a special panto performance of Goldilocks and the Three Bears by Talisman Theatre.
Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Lewis Williams also joined the Christmas lights switch on in Warwick Road. The Gold medallist also turned on the Christmas lights at Warwick’s Victorian Evening a few days before.