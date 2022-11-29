Register
Kenilworth held its two Christmas lights switch on events over the weekend. Photo by Warwick District Council

In Pictures: Kenilworth kicks off festive period with Christmas lights switch on events

The town had two events over the weekend

By Kirstie Smith
3 hours ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 3:31pm

The festive period has been kicked off in Kenilworth after the town hosted two Christmas lights switch on events over the weekend.

Last Friday (November 25) Kenilworth’s High Street was lined with food and drink stalls, local high street businesses and community groups.

There was also music from a choir and children’s entertainment.

The Christmas lights were switched on by Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Samantha Louden-Cooke.

On Sunday (November 27), another switch on took place in Warwick Road, where there was a Christmas market and fun fair rides.

There was also entertainment and performances on stage, with a choir, local artists and a special panto performance of Goldilocks and the Three Bears by Talisman Theatre.

Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Lewis Williams also joined the Christmas lights switch on in Warwick Road. The Gold medallist also turned on the Christmas lights at Warwick’s Victorian Evening a few days before.

1. Kenilworth Christmas lights switch on 2022

The lights being switched on by the Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Samantha Louden-Cooke in High Street. Photo by Kenilworth Town Council

Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

2. Kenilworth Christmas lights switch on 2022

Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright was also at the Christmas lights switch on in High Street. Photo by Kenilworth Town Council

Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

3. Kenilworth Christmas lights switch on 2022

The Christmas lights switch on event in High Street. Photo by Kenilworth Town Council

Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

4. Kenilworth Christmas lights switch on 2022

Kenilworth held two Christmas lights switch ons over the weekend. Photo by Warwick District Council

Photo: WDC

