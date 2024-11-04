Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024placeholder image
Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024

In pictures: Kenilworth photographer captures the castle's spectacular fireworks display

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:36 BST
Kenilworth photographer Steven Barnett has taken these photos of the spectacular fireworks display which took place in the town over the weekend.

The Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024, organised by Kenilworth Round Table, was held at Kenilworth Castle on Saturday (November 2).

The money raised by the annual event, which was attended by thousands of people, will be used to help fund local initiatives and charities.

Last year the event was also listed in Visit England's list of the best firework displays for the year.

Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024

1. Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024

Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024 Photo: Steven Barnett

Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024

2. Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024

Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024 Photo: Steven Barnett

Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024

3. Kenilworth Castle Fireworks (3).jpg

Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024 Photo: Steven Barnett

Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024

4. Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024

Kenilworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024 Photo: Steven Barnett

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice