In Pictures: Kenilworth School's new site hits milestone moment

Students and staff at Kenilworth School joined contractors building the new premises in Glasshouse Lane for a ‘topping out’ ceremony last week to mark a milestone in the creation of the £44 million development.

The project, one of the largest of its kind taking place in the UK, will see Kenilworth School and Sixth Form relocated from its two existing sites in Leyes Lane and Rouncil Lane.

Here are a few photos from the 'topping out' event.

The new Kenilworth School and Sixth Form site The project will see Kenilworth School and Sixth Form relocated from its two existing sites in Leyes Lane and Rouncil Lane

Representatives from the Department for Education, Homes England, governors, trustees, fundraisers, project managers and the architect were also invited to celebrate the completion of the building's steel structure

Three students, from years 7, 8 and 9, spoke of their excitement about moving into the new building when it opens its door in September 2023

Kenilworth School pupils with head Hayden Abbott (centre), chair and vice chair of governors Shirley Whiting (right) and Richard Hales (left)