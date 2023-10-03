In pictures: Kenilworth Tennis and Squash Club's Diamond Jubilee party

The club held the event to mark 60 years since it moved to its Crackley Lane site and opened the clubhouse there

Kenilworth Squash, Tennis and Croquet Club has held a ‘Diamond Jubilee’ party to celebrate 60 years since it moved to its site in Crackley Lane and opened the club house there.

The event included games, competitions, a barbecue, tea and cakes and theto presentation of awards to the club’s tennis players by Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Alix Dearing who was a VIP guest for the afternoon.

The day began with a game of padel, the new international racket sport recently introduced at the club, played between Kenilworth and Southam MP Sir Jeremy Wright and Kenilworth School and Sixth Form Head Darren Nicholas who were partnered by Kenilworth the Club President Jared Jones and Club Marketing Manager Frank Hurst.

A book of the club’s history, recently put together by members Shirley Whiting, Kay Gebbels and Mel Jennings was also sold at the event.

1 . KTSCC Jubilee Party Authors Shirley Whiting, Kay Gebbels and Mel Jennings with copies of the club history book. Photo: Picture supplied

2 . KTSCC Jubilee Party Kenilworth Mayor Councillor Alix Dearing with croquet players at the event. Photo: Picture supplied.

3 . KTSCC Jubilee Party Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Alix Dearing playing the Ball O'Bucket game. Photo: Picture supplied