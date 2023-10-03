Register
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
The presentation of awards to tennis players.The presentation of awards to tennis players.
The presentation of awards to tennis players.

In pictures: Kenilworth Tennis and Squash Club's Diamond Jubilee party

The club held the event to mark 60 years since it moved to its Crackley Lane site and opened the clubhouse there
By Oliver Williams
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:23 BST

Kenilworth Squash, Tennis and Croquet Club has held a ‘Diamond Jubilee’ party to celebrate 60 years since it moved to its site in Crackley Lane and opened the club house there.

The event included games, competitions, a barbecue, tea and cakes and theto presentation of awards to the club’s tennis players by Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Alix Dearing who was a VIP guest for the afternoon.

The day began with a game of padel, the new international racket sport recently introduced at the club, played between Kenilworth and Southam MP Sir Jeremy Wright and Kenilworth School and Sixth Form Head Darren Nicholas who were partnered by Kenilworth the Club President Jared Jones and Club Marketing Manager Frank Hurst.

A book of the club’s history, recently put together by members Shirley Whiting, Kay Gebbels and Mel Jennings was also sold at the event.

https://www.ktscc.co.uk/

Authors Shirley Whiting, Kay Gebbels and Mel Jennings with copies of the club history book.

1. KTSCC Jubilee Party

Authors Shirley Whiting, Kay Gebbels and Mel Jennings with copies of the club history book. Photo: Picture supplied

Kenilworth Mayor Councillor Alix Dearing with croquet players at the event.

2. KTSCC Jubilee Party

Kenilworth Mayor Councillor Alix Dearing with croquet players at the event. Photo: Picture supplied.

Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Alix Dearing playing the Ball O'Bucket game.

3. KTSCC Jubilee Party

Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Alix Dearing playing the Ball O'Bucket game. Photo: Picture supplied

Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Alix Dearing viewing the cakes on display at the event.

4. KTSCC Jubilee Party

Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Alix Dearing viewing the cakes on display at the event. Photo: Picture suppplied

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page