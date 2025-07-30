In Pictures: Kenilworth's new Wetherspoon pub opens to the public

The pub, which is in The Square, was opened by The Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr James Kennedy on Tuesday July 29.

JD Wetherspoon said 70 new jobs have been created with the opening of the pub, which is located on the site of the town’s former Poundland shop.

The pub’s name – The Dictum of Kenilworth – references a peace treaty on October 31,1266 – of the same name – which was signed end to the siege of Kenilworth and the Second Barons War.

JD Wetherspoon said that historical photos and details of local history, as well as artwork and images of local scenes and characters of the area, will also be displayed in the pub, together with artwork commissioned by local artists.

The pub is open from 8am until 11pm Sunday to Thursday and from 8am until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

