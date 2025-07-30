The opening of The Dictum of Kenilworth: left to right shows shift leader Siobhan Gohil, area manager Richard Tandy, pub manager Tom Clarke, Cllr Mark Stevens and the Mayor of Kenilworth Cllr Alistair Kennedy. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
The opening of The Dictum of Kenilworth: left to right shows shift leader Siobhan Gohil, area manager Richard Tandy, pub manager Tom Clarke, Cllr Mark Stevens and the Mayor of Kenilworth Cllr Alistair Kennedy. Photo supplied

In Pictures: Kenilworth's new Wetherspoon pub opens to the public

By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:29 BST
Kenilworth’s new Wetherspoons pub – The Dictum of Kenilworth – has now officially opened to the public.

The pub, which is in The Square, was opened by The Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr James Kennedy on Tuesday July 29.

JD Wetherspoon said 70 new jobs have been created with the opening of the pub, which is located on the site of the town’s former Poundland shop.

The pub’s name – The Dictum of Kenilworth – references a peace treaty on October 31,1266 – of the same name – which was signed end to the siege of Kenilworth and the Second Barons War.

JD Wetherspoon said that historical photos and details of local history, as well as artwork and images of local scenes and characters of the area, will also be displayed in the pub, together with artwork commissioned by local artists.

The pub is open from 8am until 11pm Sunday to Thursday and from 8am until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Artwork of the new pub. Photo supplied

The opening of the Dictum of Kenilworth: left to right show Diane Shores, pub manager Tom Clarke, and Michelle Williams. Photo supplied

The Dictum of Kenilworth opened on July 29. Photo supplied

The opening of the Dictum of Kenilworth: left to right show Diane Shores, pub manager Tom Clarke, and Michelle Williams. Photo supplied

