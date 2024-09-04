Ecofest 2024placeholder image
In pictures: large crowd attends the fifth annual Ecofest event at Pump Room Gardens in Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Sep 2024, 18:26 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 18:42 BST
More than 1,500 people attended EcoFest at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington last Sunday.

It was Warwick District Council’s fifth annual celebration of everything sustainable to encourage people to shrink their carbon footprint, make healthier eating choices, and explore local green spaces.

Attractions for this year’s event included performances of acrobatic dance show Forests, followed by workshops with theatre company RoguePlay to make origami birds using bamboo paper, learn-to-cycle, yoga and mending shop sessions, a wide variety of craft and food and drink stalls, and sets from local musicians on the bandstand.

Among more than 40 groups participating, Warwickshire Beekeepers Association gave a hive demonstration behind protective netting, and charity Act on Energy offered advice on reducing power usage and options for energy-saving home upgrades.

Since it first began in 2019, EcoFest has attracted more than 7,500 visitors and it has now become a staple part of Leamington’s events calendar.

The Forests Show

1. EcoFest 2024

The Forests Show Photo: Warwick District Council

Ecofest Crowds.

2. EcoFest 2024

Ecofest Crowds. Photo: Warwick District Council

An aerial view of the event

3. EcoFest 2024

An aerial view of the event Photo: Warwick District Council

RoguePlay's Forests Dance Show.

4. EcoFest 2024 (5).jpg

RoguePlay's Forests Dance Show. Photo: Joshua Neicho

