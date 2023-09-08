Register
Visitors in Jephson Gardens in Leamington. Photo by Mike BakerVisitors in Jephson Gardens in Leamington. Photo by Mike Baker
In Pictures: Leamington and Warwick parks in the sunshine as summer weather finally shows

This gallery features a few shots from two parks in the Warwick district earlier this week as we experience a week of hot weather.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST

It’s safe to say weather during the summer holidays has been a bit of a let down – with many days feeling more like autumn thanks to the wind and rain.

This week, as schools across the UK welcome back pupils – be that in person or via online learning due to concrete issues – the summer sun has finally come out.

Across the week, the Warwick district has experienced temperatures in the high 20°Cs with some days hitting or close to hitting 30°C.

The weekend also looks to bring more high temperatures, bringing with it a potential for thunderstorms at the weekend – according to the Met Office.

With the summer sun sticking around – for a few days at least – we decided to put together a gallery of photos of Warwick’s St Nicholas Park and Leamington’s Jephson Gardens.

The summer sun in Jephson Gardens. Photo by Mike Baker

1. Summer sun in the Warwick district

The summer sun in Jephson Gardens. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker

A Jephson Gardens visitor enjoying the sun and flowers. Photo by Mike Baker

2. Summer sun in the Warwick district

A Jephson Gardens visitor enjoying the sun and flowers. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker

St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

3. Summer sun in the Warwick district

St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker

Some of the pedalos in St Nicholas Park. Photo by Mike Baker

4. Summer sun in the Warwick district

Some of the pedalos in St Nicholas Park. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker

