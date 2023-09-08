This gallery features a few shots from two parks in the Warwick district earlier this week as we experience a week of hot weather.

It’s safe to say weather during the summer holidays has been a bit of a let down – with many days feeling more like autumn thanks to the wind and rain.

This week, as schools across the UK welcome back pupils – be that in person or via online learning due to concrete issues – the summer sun has finally come out.

Across the week, the Warwick district has experienced temperatures in the high 20°Cs with some days hitting or close to hitting 30°C.

The weekend also looks to bring more high temperatures, bringing with it a potential for thunderstorms at the weekend – according to the Met Office.

With the summer sun sticking around – for a few days at least – we decided to put together a gallery of photos of Warwick’s St Nicholas Park and Leamington’s Jephson Gardens.

1 . Summer sun in the Warwick district The summer sun in Jephson Gardens. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker

2 . Summer sun in the Warwick district A Jephson Gardens visitor enjoying the sun and flowers. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker

3 . Summer sun in the Warwick district St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker