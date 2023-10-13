Register
The Macmillan Cancer Fair at Jubilee House

In pictures: Leamington care home Jubilee House holds Macmillan charity fair

The event raised £450 for the charity
By Oliver Williams
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:29 BST

Leamington care home Jubilee House is celebrating the success of its Macmillan Charity Fair and has sent in these photos from the event.

The event , which was preceded by a fundraising coffee morning the day before, raised £450 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The fair featured an array of food including American sweets and residents had their faces painted by a skilled artist.

There was also a live guitar performance and a raffle for which local business had generously donated prizes.

