In pictures: Leamington care home Jubilee House holds Macmillan charity fair
The event raised £450 for the charity
By Oliver Williams
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
Leamington care home Jubilee House is celebrating the success of its Macmillan Charity Fair and has sent in these photos from the event.
The event , which was preceded by a fundraising coffee morning the day before, raised £450 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The fair featured an array of food including American sweets and residents had their faces painted by a skilled artist.
There was also a live guitar performance and a raffle for which local business had generously donated prizes.
