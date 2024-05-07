Leamington FC players, coaches, staff and fans celebrate their playoff final victory.Leamington FC players, coaches, staff and fans celebrate their playoff final victory.
In pictures: Leamington FC celebrates promotion after playoff final victory

Photos from a glorious afternoon yesterday
By Oliver Williams
Published 7th May 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 12:17 BST

Here are some of the photos of players, staff and fans celebrating Leamington FC’s glorious victory in the Southern Premier Division Central playoff final yesterday.

Leamington’s 1-0 win over hosts and favourites AFC Telford United means that The Brakes will now play their league matches in the National League North next season.

The Brakes put in a resilient, calm and determined display and scored a 73rd minute goal through midfielder Ewan Williams .

Leamington FC players, coaches, staff, fans and Chairman Jim Scott celebrate their playoff final victory.

Leamington FC players, coaches, staff, fans and Chairman Jim Scott celebrate their playoff final victory. Photo: Cameron Murray

Ewan Williams celebrates his winning goal

Ewan Williams celebrates his winning goal Photo: Cameron Murray

Ewan Williams celebrates his winning goal.

Ewan Williams celebrates his winning goal. Photo: Cameron Murray

Leamington FC manager Paul Holleran and his players celebrate the playoff final victory

Leamington FC manager Paul Holleran and his players celebrate the playoff final victory Photo: Cameron Murray

