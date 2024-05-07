In pictures: Leamington FC celebrates promotion after playoff final victory

Here are some of the photos of players, staff and fans celebrating Leamington FC’s glorious victory in the Southern Premier Division Central playoff final yesterday.

Leamington’s 1-0 win over hosts and favourites AFC Telford United means that The Brakes will now play their league matches in the National League North next season.

The Brakes put in a resilient, calm and determined display and scored a 73rd minute goal through midfielder Ewan Williams .

1 . Leamington FC playoff final celebratrons Leamington FC players, coaches, staff, fans and Chairman Jim Scott celebrate their playoff final victory. Photo: Cameron Murray

2 . Leamington FC playoff celebrations Ewan Williams celebrates his winning goal Photo: Cameron Murray

