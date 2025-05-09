In pictures: Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick celebrate VE Day 80

The celebrations culminated in a number of public events across the three towns on ‘VE Day 80’ yesterday (Thursday, May 8).
Flags were raised, beacons were lit, cadets and veterans marched, songs were played and sung and much more took place.
Here are some photos of it all.
1. In pictures: Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth celebrate VE Day 80
The VE Day 80 flag being flown proudly at Leamington Town Hall. Photo: Warwick District Council
The VE Day 80th Anniversary flag at Leamington Town Hall, which was raised on Thursday morning (May 8). Photo: Susan Wheeler
Charlie Sabin (Warwick District Council 'WDC'), Cllr Pam Redford (Armed Forces Covenant Champion, WDC), Naveen Tangri (Vice Chair, WDC), Pat Edgington (Royal British Legion), Cllr Robert Margrave (Chairman, WDC), Cllr Judith Clarke (Mayor, Royal Leamington Spa), Barry Franklin (Mayor, Whitnash), Bernadette Allen (WDC), Phil Deakin (Armed Forces Covenant Officer, WCC). Photo: Warwick District Council
Ray Burden, a dedicated Cubbington craftsman, has spent the last four years building a 1/4 scale model of the iconic Spitfire fighter plane entirely from scratch. Using original plans, Ray constructed the replica primarily from wood, with several parts created using modern 3D printing techniques. The impressive model was on display in Ray’s front garden in Queen Street this week as part of the village’s commemorations for VE Day. Photo: Picture supplied