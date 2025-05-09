A collage of some of the photos in this gallery. Credit: various.A collage of some of the photos in this gallery. Credit: various.
In pictures: Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick celebrate VE Day 80

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th May 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:00 BST
VE Day celebrations have taken place across Leamington, Warwick over the past week to mark the 80th anniversary of the historic event and to commemorate those who died in the Second World War and conflicts since.

The celebrations culminated in a number of public events across the three towns on ‘VE Day 80’ yesterday (Thursday, May 8).

Flags were raised, beacons were lit, cadets and veterans marched, songs were played and sung and much more took place.

Here are some photos of it all.

The VE Day 80 flag being flown proudly at Leamington Town Hall.

The VE Day 80 flag being flown proudly at Leamington Town Hall. Photo: Warwick District Council

The VE Day 80th Anniversary flag at Leamington Town Hall, which was raised on Thursday morning (May 8).

The VE Day 80th Anniversary flag at Leamington Town Hall, which was raised on Thursday morning (May 8). Photo: Susan Wheeler

Charlie Sabin (Warwick District Council 'WDC'), Cllr Pam Redford (Armed Forces Covenant Champion, WDC), Naveen Tangri (Vice Chair, WDC), Pat Edgington (Royal British Legion), Cllr Robert Margrave (Chairman, WDC), Cllr Judith Clarke (Mayor, Royal Leamington Spa), Barry Franklin (Mayor, Whitnash), Bernadette Allen (WDC), Phil Deakin (Armed Forces Covenant Officer, WCC).

Charlie Sabin (Warwick District Council 'WDC'), Cllr Pam Redford (Armed Forces Covenant Champion, WDC), Naveen Tangri (Vice Chair, WDC), Pat Edgington (Royal British Legion), Cllr Robert Margrave (Chairman, WDC), Cllr Judith Clarke (Mayor, Royal Leamington Spa), Barry Franklin (Mayor, Whitnash), Bernadette Allen (WDC), Phil Deakin (Armed Forces Covenant Officer, WCC). Picture credit: Warwick District Council.The VE Day 80th Anniversary flag at Leamington Town Hall, which was raised on Thursday morning (May 8). Photo: Warwick District Council

Ray Burden, a dedicated Cubbington craftsman, has spent the last four years building a 1/4 scale model of the iconic Spitfire fighter plane entirely from scratch. Using original plans, Ray constructed the replica primarily from wood, with several parts created using modern 3D printing techniques. The impressive model was on display in Ray’s front garden in Queen Street this week as part of the village’s commemorations for VE Day.

Ray Burden, a dedicated Cubbington craftsman, has spent the last four years building a 1/4 scale model of the iconic Spitfire fighter plane entirely from scratch. Using original plans, Ray constructed the replica primarily from wood, with several parts created using modern 3D printing techniques. The impressive model was on display in Ray’s front garden in Queen Street this week as part of the village’s commemorations for VE Day. Photo: Picture supplied

