In pictures: Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick celebrate VE Day 80

In pictures: Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth Celebrate VE Day 80

Ray Burden, a dedicated Cubbington craftsman, has spent the last four years building a 1/4 scale model of the iconic Spitfire fighter plane entirely from scratch. Using original plans, Ray constructed the replica primarily from wood, with several parts created using modern 3D printing techniques. The impressive model was on display in Ray’s front garden in Queen Street this week as part of the village’s commemorations for VE Day. Photo: Picture supplied