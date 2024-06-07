The Beacon lighting ceremony in Leamington to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.The Beacon lighting ceremony in Leamington to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
In pictures: Leamington lights beacon to remember soldiers on 80th anniversary of D-Day

By Oliver Williams
Published 7th Jun 2024, 10:56 BST
Readers have sent in their photos from the lighting of the beacon at Newbold Comyn in Leamington last night (Thursday June 6) to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

A crowd gathered at the top of the comyn’s ‘beacon hill’ where metal torch holders shaped as British soldiers had also been lit.

The event, part of many national events to mark the anniversaty, included readings from the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Judith Clarke and Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Robert Margrave.

Spa Brass provided music for the proceedings

The Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

1. Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

The Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day Photo: Allan Jennings

Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

2. Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo: Allan Jennings

Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

3. Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo: Allan Jennings

The Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

4. The Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

The Beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day Photo: Allan Jennings

