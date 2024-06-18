In pictures: Leamington Rotary Club's Classics at the Spa 2024 event raises money for good causes

The sunny weather attracted thousands of visitors throughout the day, who were also treated to live music on the bandstand and a variety of eateries and drinks outlets and a designated picnic area.

The charity fundraiser, sponsored by the Startin Kia – Warwick car dealership and Motor Hub Warwick, drew cars from clubs and individual owners across the Midlands and is expected to have raised more than £5,000 for two local charities - Warwickshire Search and Rescue and OurJay, a Rugby-based charity which raises money for defibrillators in public places.

Show organiser Rotarian Simon Evans said: “We are grateful to all those who helped us in the preparations for this event and, of course, all the classic car owners who have generously supported us, enabling the show to be such a success.

"I would like to express our thanks for the wonderful sponsorship we have received from a number of local companies, including our two headline sponsors, Startin Kia – Warwick and Motor Hub Warwick, and Leamington BID.

"I would also like to thank all those who advertised in the programme, our army of Rotary volunteers and programme sellers, and those members of the public who donated money on the day.”

Richard Roberts, dealer principal of Startin Kia - Warwick, said: "We’re very proud to have been a major sponsor again this year at an event that has drawn more visitors than ever.”

1 . Classics at the Spa 2024 Classics at the Spa 2024. Photo: The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club

2 . Classics at the Spa 2024 Classics at the Spa 2024 Photo: The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club

3 . Classics at the Spa 2024 photos by The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club (1).jpg Classics at the Spa 2024. Photo: The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club

4 . Classics at the Spa 2024 Classics at the Spa 2024. Photo: The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club