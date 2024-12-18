The annual Santa Dash was postponed by a week due to Storm Darragh.placeholder image
In Pictures: Leamington Santa Dash raises record-breaking amount for The Myton Hospices

By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Dec 2024, 13:03 BST
The Myton Hospices have announced that the Santa Dash in Leamington which took place last weekend was a record- breaking event – raising more than £50,000.

This year’s Santa Dash, which was postponed by a week due to Storm Darragh, saw more than 1,000 participants dressed as Santas and elves for the 5k event on December 15 in Victoria Park.

The event raised £57,021.72, which Myton says is a record breaking amount.

Natalie Walker, events and campaigns manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for our record-breaking Santa Dash to celebrate the festive season and support your local hospice.

"The amount raised could fund our Warwick Myton Inpatient Unit for a week this Christmas. You are all stars, and we think you belong on top of the Christmas tree.”

The event also featured the ever-popular Mini Dash, where little Santas enjoyed receiving their medals, as well as the ‘best dressed dog’ competition.

The Myton Hospices would like to thank everyone who contributed to this year’s Santa Dash, from participants and volunteers to sponsors and supporters.

More than 1,000 people took part this year.

Photo: Con McHugh

Photo: Con McHugh

Photo: Con McHugh

Photo: Con McHugh

