This year’s Santa Dash, which was postponed by a week due to Storm Darragh, saw more than 1,000 participants dressed as Santas and elves for the 5k event on December 15 in Victoria Park.

The event raised £57,021.72, which Myton says is a record breaking amount.

Natalie Walker, events and campaigns manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for our record-breaking Santa Dash to celebrate the festive season and support your local hospice.

"The amount raised could fund our Warwick Myton Inpatient Unit for a week this Christmas. You are all stars, and we think you belong on top of the Christmas tree.”

The event also featured the ever-popular Mini Dash, where little Santas enjoyed receiving their medals, as well as the ‘best dressed dog’ competition.

The Myton Hospices would like to thank everyone who contributed to this year’s Santa Dash, from participants and volunteers to sponsors and supporters.

