In pictures: Leamington school pupils produce artwork to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Pupils at Lillington Primary School and Nursery produced heartfelt artwork to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
The youngsters at Lillington Primary School and Nursery displayed the work on the fence along Valley Road outside the school ready for the late monarch’s state funeral, which took place yesterday (Monday September 19).
1. Lillington Primary School pupils' artwork to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Photo: Picture supplied
Photo: Picture supplied
Photo: Picture supplied
Photo: Picture supplied