In pictures: Leamington Society reminds us of past winners of its forthcoming awards

The awards are given biennially ‘for improvements to the physical environment of Leamington’
By Oliver Williams
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:30 BST

The Leamington Society is reminding residents of the previous winners of its biennial awards for which a ceremony will be held in the town in October.

The awards are given ‘for improvements to the physical environment of Leamington’.

Past winners include No 1 Mill Street (pictured), Temperance in Bath Street, the Coventry Building Society branch in The Parade, the Refreshment Rooms at Leamington Statio .and the skate park at Victoria Park.

The Sydni Centre won a Leamington Society Award in 2021.

The Sydni Centre won a Leamington Society Award in 2021. Photo: The Leamington Society Awards Previous Winners

The Secret Garden at the Brunswick Hub won a Leamington Society Award in 2021.

The Secret Garden at the Brunswick Hub won a Leamington Society Award in 2021. Photo: The Leamington Society

No 1 Mill Street won a Leamington Society Award in 2021.

No 1 Mill Street won a Leamington Society Award in 2021. Photo: The Leamington Society

19-21 Priory Terrace won a Leamington Society Award in 2021.

19-21 Priory Terrace won a Leamington Society Award in 2021. Photo: The Leamington Society

