The Leamington Society is reminding residents of the previous winners of its biennial awards for which a ceremony will be held in the town in October.
The awards are given ‘for improvements to the physical environment of Leamington’.
Past winners include No 1 Mill Street (pictured), Temperance in Bath Street, the Coventry Building Society branch in The Parade, the Refreshment Rooms at Leamington Statio .and the skate park at Victoria Park.
The Sydni Centre won a Leamington Society Award in 2021. Photo: The Leamington Society Awards Previous Winners
The Secret Garden at the Brunswick Hub won a Leamington Society Award in 2021. Photo: The Leamington Society
No 1 Mill Street won a Leamington Society Award in 2021. Photo: The Leamington Society
19-21 Priory Terrace won a Leamington Society Award in 2021. Photo: The Leamington Society