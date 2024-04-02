The Leamington Society is reminding residents of the previous winners of its biennial awards for which a ceremony will be held in the town in October.

The awards are given ‘for improvements to the physical environment of Leamington’.

Past winners include No 1 Mill Street (pictured), Temperance in Bath Street, the Coventry Building Society branch in The Parade, the Refreshment Rooms at Leamington Statio .and the skate park at Victoria Park.

1 . Sydni Centre.jpg The Sydni Centre won a Leamington Society Award in 2021. Photo: The Leamington Society Awards Previous Winners

2 . The Leamington Society Awards Previous Winners The Secret Garden at the Brunswick Hub won a Leamington Society Award in 2021. Photo: The Leamington Society

3 . The Leamington Society Awards Previous Winners No 1 Mill Street won a Leamington Society Award in 2021. Photo: The Leamington Society