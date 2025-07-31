In Pictures: LEGO workshops - featuring 'in progress' replica of Warwick's Lord Leycester - kick off for the summer

The sessions are run by The Brick People and will take place every Thursday during the summer holidays and are free with a general admission ticket.
During the sessions, Master Builders are also working on a replica of the Lord Leycester.
A spokesperson from the Lord Leycester said: "The first LEGO workshop of the summer was a huge success and it was amazing to see so many families at the Lord Leycester.
"The workshops provided families with an opportunity to explore their creative side across a variety of activities involving LEGO bricks and to learn about the Lord Leycester's fascinating history afterwards.
"Visitors will also have the chance to see a Master Builder live at work and watch the replica model take shape as more sections are completed over the coming weeks.”
"Workshops are available every Thursday for the next five weeks of the summer holidays and we hope to see plenty more families taking part.”
Here’s a few photos from the sessions by The Brick People.