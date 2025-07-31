In Pictures: LEGO workshops - featuring 'in progress' replica of Warwick's Lord Leycester - kick off for the summer

The sessions are run by The Brick People and will take place every Thursday during the summer holidays and are free with a general admission ticket.

During the sessions, Master Builders are also working on a replica of the Lord Leycester.

A spokesperson from the Lord Leycester said: "The first LEGO workshop of the summer was a huge success and it was amazing to see so many families at the Lord Leycester.

"The workshops provided families with an opportunity to explore their creative side across a variety of activities involving LEGO bricks and to learn about the Lord Leycester's fascinating history afterwards.

"Visitors will also have the chance to see a Master Builder live at work and watch the replica model take shape as more sections are completed over the coming weeks.”

"Workshops are available every Thursday for the next five weeks of the summer holidays and we hope to see plenty more families taking part.”

Here’s a few photos from the sessions by The Brick People.

Tickets to the Lord Leycester allow visitors to return for free within a year.

1 . LEGO workshops at the Lord Leycester in Warwick Master Builders from The Brick People are also working on a replica of the Lord Leycester throughout the weekly workshops. Photo: The Brick People

2 . LEGO workshops at the Lord Leycester in Warwick The events consist of various LEGO build tables, as well as self-guided activities including mosaic building as well as build challenges. Photo: The Brick People

3 . LEGO workshops at the Lord Leycester in Warwick The sessions are being held weekly during the summer holidays. Photo: The Brick People

4 . LEGO workshops at the Lord Leycester in Warwick There are various activities and challenges for both adults and children. Photo: The Brick People