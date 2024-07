The annual event returned last week bringing music, dancing and activities to the town.

The event, which took place at Castle Park, ran from July 25 to July 28 and featured 82 acts including the headline acts The Unthanks, Oysterband, Spooky Mens Chorale, and Breabach.

Here are some photos of a few of the acts provided to us by Andrew Lock and John Wright.

Lauren South performing at the folk festival.

A jam in the beer tent.

Kristy Gallacher performing at the festival.