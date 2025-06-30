A collage of photos from the event. Pictures supplied.placeholder image
In pictures: Magnificent military machines at Armed Forces Day event in Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:29 BST
Magnificent military machines were among the many highlights of Warwick District Council’s Armed Forces Day Community Event in Leamington on Saturday (June 28).

A Challenger 1 tank plus a Scimitar 1, Scimitar 2 and Scorpion tank were parked on Dormer Place throughout the event and a there was a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Avro Lancaster.

The event at the Pump Room Gardens was the council’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to current and former serving members of the Armed Forces and their families.

