In pictures: Magnificent military machines at Armed Forces Day event in Leamington

A Challenger 1 tank plus a Scimitar 1, Scimitar 2 and Scorpion tank were parked on Dormer Place throughout the event and a there was a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Avro Lancaster.
The event at the Pump Room Gardens was the council’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to current and former serving members of the Armed Forces and their families.
1. Armed Forces Day event in Leamington
One of the highlights of the event will be a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Avro Lancaster. Photo: Allan Jennings
2. Armed Forces Day event in Leamington
The Royal Naval Association stand at the event. Photo: Allan Jennings
3. Armed Forces Day event
A Challenger 1 tank plus a Scimitar 1, Scimitar 2 and Scorpion tank were parked on Dormer Place during the event. Photo: Allan Jennings
4. Armed Forces Day event in Leamington
