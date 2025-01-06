Stoneleigh Arms development on Clemens Street and The Redevelopment of the former Old School on Court Street, Leamington.Stoneleigh Arms development on Clemens Street and The Redevelopment of the former Old School on Court Street, Leamington.
In pictures: major building project in Leamington is nearly complete

By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:07 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 10:23 GMT
Geoff Ousbey has taken these photos of a major building project which is nearly complete in the Old Town area of Leamington.

The second phase of the wider Creative Quarter development consists of the redevelopment of the former Stoneleigh Arms pub in Clemens Street and the old school house and car park in Court Street.

Planning Permission for the project was approved in December 2023 and work has been underway since spring last year.

The work is due to be completed this month.

For more information visit: https://shorturl.at/DNcE1

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

