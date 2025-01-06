In pictures: major building project in Leamington is nearly complete

The second phase of the wider Creative Quarter development consists of the redevelopment of the former Stoneleigh Arms pub in Clemens Street and the old school house and car park in Court Street.
Planning Permission for the project was approved in December 2023 and work has been underway since spring last year.
The work is due to be completed this month.
1. Stoneleigh Arms development on Clemens Street and The Redevelopment of the former Old School on Court Street, Leamington
Stoneleigh Arms development on Clemens Street and The Redevelopment of the former Old School on Court Street, Leamington. Photo: Geoff Ousbey
2. Stoneleigh Arms development on Clemens Street and The Redevelopment of the former Old School on Court Street, Leamington
Stoneleigh Arms development on Clemens Street and The Redevelopment of the former Old School on Court Street, Leamington. Photo: Geoff Ousbey
3. Stoneleigh Arms development on Clemens Street and The Redevelopment of the former Old School on Court Street, Leamington
Stoneleigh Arms development on Clemens Street and The Redevelopment of the former Old School on Court Street, Leamington. Photo: Geoff Ousbey
4. Stoneleigh Arms development on Clemens Street and The Redevelopment of the former Old School on Court Street, Leamington
Stoneleigh Arms development on Clemens Street and The Redevelopment of the former Old School on Court Street, Leamington. Photo: Geoff Ousbey