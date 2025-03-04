In Pictures: Meet the Leamington and Warwick dogs taking part at Crufts 2025

Crufts is an international dog show held annually, which takes place over four days at the National Exhibition Centre.
The show, which describes itself as the world's greatest dog show, attracts around 24,000 dogs and over 155,000 visitors.
It is also broadcast to around 8.7 million viewers from around the world.
First started in 1891 by Charles Cruft and run by the Royal Kennel Club since 1942, Crufts has grown to become one of the most well-known and popular dog shows.
It now features several competitions in which dogs can be entered; including agility, obedience, heelwork to music and flyball championships.
There is also the scruffts competition for crossbreed dogs and the prestigious best in show, which crowns one dog as the winner of the show.
1. Django
Django is a five-year-old Dalmatian. His owner Sophia Hutchinson, a dog photographer from Leamington, said: "I’m a stereotypical millennial whose dogs are like my kids. We also took them to Europe last summer and there was a feature on it: https://shorturl.at/NzHfY " Photo: Sophia Hutchinson
2. Jakub
This is Jakub. He is a Slovakian Rough-haired Pointer and he will be in the import register at Crufts this year. His owner Lynda Adams, said: "He has been top of his breed for the last four years and I took him to the World Dog Show in 2023 and made him into a Swiss Champion." Photo: At Its Best Photohraphy
3. Eddie
This is Eddie he is a Pointer and he will be at Crufts this year. His owner Lynda Adams said: "Last year he was the RCC winner (second best dog) from an entry of 224. He also went to the World Dog Show and became a Swiss Junior Champion. Photo: At Its Best Photgraphy
4. Sherman
Sherman is a Wild Boar Miniature Wirehaired Dachshund who will be four in March. He is from champion lines. Sherman loves food and swimming which is quite unusual for a Dachshund. His owner Maggie Coveney said: "I’m showing both of my dogs at Crufts this year. We shall also be on the Discover Dogs stand on Friday. They are both very sociable and love people of all sizes. As a breed they require hand stripping. A lot more exercise than you would imagine for a small dog. They are both very clever and like to be challenged. They both love shows and nights away in our campervan. I shall be handling them myself. They are both trained and groomed by me. I run a group with my friend Sarah called Warwickshire Dachshunds. We have regular meet ups and walks and do lots of fundraising for Dachshund charities." Photo: Maggie Coveney