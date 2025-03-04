In Pictures: Meet the Leamington and Warwick dogs taking part at Crufts 2025

4 . Sherman

Sherman is a Wild Boar Miniature Wirehaired Dachshund who will be four in March. He is from champion lines. Sherman loves food and swimming which is quite unusual for a Dachshund. His owner Maggie Coveney said: "I’m showing both of my dogs at Crufts this year. We shall also be on the Discover Dogs stand on Friday. They are both very sociable and love people of all sizes. As a breed they require hand stripping. A lot more exercise than you would imagine for a small dog. They are both very clever and like to be challenged. They both love shows and nights away in our campervan. I shall be handling them myself. They are both trained and groomed by me. I run a group with my friend Sarah called Warwickshire Dachshunds. We have regular meet ups and walks and do lots of fundraising for Dachshund charities." Photo: Maggie Coveney