The Runaway Mop returned to Warwick - the second weekend of the fair. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The Runaway Mop fair came to Warwick last weekend (October 21 and 22).

The first weekend of the mop took place the weekend before and saw residents and visitors attended the annual event featuring rides, entertainments and stalls set up in and around Market Place.

Despite the turbulent weather over the weekend, many attended the second weekend of the event.

The fair returned to the town for its second weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Advertisement

The Mop fair event traces it’s history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

They would be hired for a week, to assess their skills and for them to get to know their new employer.

If either party was unhappy they were free to change and seek different employment at the Runaway Mop, however this was risky as if they agreed to a contract then, they were hired for the year.

The Runaway Mop returned to Warwick - the second weekend of the fair. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Advertisement

The fair returned to the town for its second weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The fair returned to the town for its second weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The fair returned to the town for its second weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The fair returned to the town for its second weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Advertisement