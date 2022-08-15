In Pictures: More than 100 classic cars line Warwick's Market Place for annual show

More than 100 classic cars lined Warwick’s Market Place over the weekend.

On Sunday (August 14), the annual classic car show took place.

The annual event, which is organised by Warwick Court Leet, is a big draw for classic car enthusiasts and members of the public to view a variety of pre-1990 cars.

The Court Leet also organises the summer and winter beer festivals.

Here’s a few photos of the event, which were taken by Geoff Ousbey

