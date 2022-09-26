In pictures: Multi-million pound works at Campion School in Leamington are now complete

Multi-million pound works to improve facilities at Campion School in Leamington have now been completed.

A new two-storey sixth form centre has expanded the Sydenham secondary school’s provision for pupils, as well as provided what the school described as a ‘bold, innovative entrance to the school’.

Delivered by contractors Speller Metcalfe, the £7.7 million works incorporate the addition of a new multi-use games area and refurbishment of the existing sports hall, which can be used by the school and the wider community.

Jassa Panesar, the school’s headteacher, said: "This is the result of several years’ hard work in order to ensure that our students have access to the most up to date facilities to further enhance their education and enrichment opportunities.

"The improvements will also ensure that our community can benefit from brand new modern facilities on their doorstep, further supporting Campion’s vision of being an inclusive, community focused school.”

