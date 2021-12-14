More than a thousand people turned up dressed as Santa, elves and other festive themed attire for the annual event

In Pictures: Myton Hospice supporters get festive for the annual Santa Dash

More a thousand Santas took part in the annual event in Leamington

By Kirstie Smith, Reporter
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:40 pm

Residents from across Warwickshire got into the festive spirit to support the Myton Hospice and its annual Santa Dash event.

More than 1,000 people took part in the 5k event in Victoria Park in Leamington on Sunday (December 12).

Participants could run, walk or jog the route and some brought their dogs along.

As well as the traditional Santa outfits, some participants were seen dressed as elves, reindeer and snowmen.

Here's some photos from the event thanks to David Hastings/ DH Photo.

1. The Myton Hospice Santa Dash 2021

The start of the Santa Dash in Leamington

Photo: Photo by David Hastings/DH Photo

2. The Myton Hospice Santa Dash 2021

The Physical Formula team who have raised hundreds of pounds for the cause. Photo submitted

3. The Myton Hospice Santa Dash 2021

Many people took part in the event wearing a range of festive costumes

Photo: Photo by David Hastings/ DH Photo

4. The Myton Hospice Santa Dash 2021

People from across Warwickshire of all ages took part in the event in Leamington

Photo: Photo by David Hastings/ DH Photo

