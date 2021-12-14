In Pictures: Myton Hospice supporters get festive for the annual Santa Dash

Residents from across Warwickshire got into the festive spirit to support the Myton Hospice and its annual Santa Dash event.

More than 1,000 people took part in the 5k event in Victoria Park in Leamington on Sunday (December 12).

Participants could run, walk or jog the route and some brought their dogs along.

As well as the traditional Santa outfits, some participants were seen dressed as elves, reindeer and snowmen.

Here's some photos from the event thanks to David Hastings/ DH Photo.

