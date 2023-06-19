Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
The site of the 150-home development. Photo supplied by Taylor WimpeyThe site of the 150-home development. Photo supplied by Taylor Wimpey
The site of the 150-home development. Photo supplied by Taylor Wimpey

In Pictures: New aerial images show progress of Hatton housing development

150 homes are being built on site.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST

New aerial images have been released showing the progress of construction work at a housing development in Hatton.

The images, taken in April, offer a bird's-eye view of the development of 150 homes.

As part of the S106 planning agreement, Taylor Wimpey is paying Warwick District Council £1.6million to be invested in the area – with at least £540,000 going to highway infrastructure and measures to improve walking and cycling on routes in and to Warwick.

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “Building work at Union View is progressing well and we are pleased to share the latest aerial images showcasing the layout and infrastructure of the site.

"These photographs give potential homebuyers a clear understanding of the planned community and the thought that has gone into creating a desirable living environment.”

However, the development has not been welcomed by everyone.

Residents have raised concerns about the increase in traffic and strain on local amenities the development would have.

And during the works, construction has caused traffic problems in the area – as well as an eyesore for many neighbours.

Campaigner Elaine Kemp, who lives near the site, has raise concerns about flooding on the site. Work was halted for a bit and Warwick District Council looked into this issue but officers concluded that the site is suitable for homes.

As work continues, Taylor Wimpey Midlands is preparing to launch show homes in July.

For more information go to: bit.ly/unionview

Undefined: readMore
The site of the 150-home development. Photo supplied by Taylor Wimpey

1. Union View in Hatton

The site of the 150-home development. Photo supplied by Taylor Wimpey Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Photos of the site were recently released. Photo supplied by Taylor Wimpey

2. Union View in Hatton

Photos of the site were recently released. Photo supplied by Taylor Wimpey Photo: Taylor Wimpey

The photos were taken in April. Photo supplied by Taylor Wimpey

3. Union View in Hatton

The photos were taken in April. Photo supplied by Taylor Wimpey Photo: Taylor Wimpey

The photos were taken in April. Photo supplied by Taylor Wimpey

4. Union View in Hatton

The photos were taken in April. Photo supplied by Taylor Wimpey Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:WorkWarwick District CouncilTaylor WimpeyResidents